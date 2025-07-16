Backstage Report On TNA Teasing Appearance By WWE Star AJ Styles

TNA Slammiversary is set to take place in Long Island's UBS Arena this Sunday, and the promotion is still looking to move some tickets with a few days to go. Their most ambitious attempt to do so occurred on Tuesday, when TNA President Carlos Silva promised fans the event would be "PHENOMENAL," which many took to be a tease that WWE star and former TNA World Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles could be on hand for the show.

Fightful Select reports that Silva, during an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, not only didn't back down from his Styles teases but doubled down, continuing to heavily lean into hinting that Styles would be part of the show. Those within TNA didn't give a definitive answer regarding whether Styles would be on hand or not, but at least one person in the promotion believed Styles would be there, as it would otherwise leave TNA with some egg on their face if they teased Styles and didn't deliver him.

Though Styles has become best known for his decade long run in WWE, where he's become a multi-time World Champion and United States Champion, he first achieved fame wrestling for over a decade in TNA, becoming one of the promotion's foundational stars. He last wrestled for the promotion in December 2013, losing a World Championship unification match to Nick Aldis, though he nearly re-signed with TNA in early 2015 before accepting an offer from WWE instead. As of this writing, Styles, who is currently feuding with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, has made no such comment on a potential Slammiversary appearance.