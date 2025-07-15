Is TNA's President Teasing Massive WWE Homecoming In Slammiversary Announcement?

AEW All In is in the books, Goldberg's retirement match is a distant memory, and WWE Evolution went off without a hitch on Sunday evening. But there are always still more big shows around the corner, and TNA likes to believe they have a big one this weekend, with Slammiversary set to take place in Long Island, New York's USB Arena. And though ticket sales have been on the slowish side, the promotion is still full speed ahead, and now potentially teasing something big.

Taking to X on Monday evening, TNA President Carlos Silva announced that, due to fan demand, the stage for Slammiversary would now be moved back, in order to accommodate more fans. Silva was certainly feeling himself during this post, as he declared that the show "will be TNA's greatest achievement," while also asking fans to trust him because "it's going to be PHENOMENAL.."

We're moving the stage back to accommodate more fans. This event will be TNA's greatest achievement and trust me it's going to be PHENOMENAL. #Slammiversary #TNA @ThisIsTNA pic.twitter.com/9BUxjiIQjj — Carlos Silva (@carlossilva) July 15, 2025

The use of the word "phenomenal," in all caps no less, will surely get wrestling fans thinking about a potential appearance by WWE's "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles. Though he's now spent nearly a decade with WWE, fans have not forgotten the first decade of Styles' career, where he was a cornerstone star of TNA, and is still considered by many fans to be among the biggest, if not the biggest, stars in the history of the promotion. As such, all eyes will now be on whether Styles does appear, which would be his first TNA appearance since 2013, or if Silva used a poor choice of words in attempting to hype up the show.