AEW All In 2025: Biggest Winners And Losers

Dustin Rhodes has always been something of an addendum to the Rhodes legacy, even in AEW. While he was pegged as the successor to his father, Dusty Rhodes, his struggle with substance abuse and other personal demons led to much of his career being spent in the wilderness. Enter his half-brother Cody Rhodes, and suddenly Dustin became the "almost was" of the Rhodes family. Despite being a part of one of the most important matches in AEW history, his brutal match with Cody at the inaugural Double or Nothing, Dustin hasn't exactly been a major part of AEW history. If anything, AEW history is often made at his expense, which is what made his win on Sunday all the more potent.

Rhodes showed up on Saturday expecting to be a loyal soldier and wrestle on the pre-show. Unfortunately, AEW TNT Champion Adam Cole was unable to compete, thrusting Rhodes, his tag partner Sammy Guevara, and Daniel Garcia into the spotlight with Cole's challenger Kyle Fletcher. Rhodes was probably the last person anyone expected to win the match, since Fletcher was already supposed to be in the match, Daniel Garcia feels due, and Sammy Guevara might be Tony Khan's favorite wrestler. The 56-year-old Rhodes shocked the world and won the title, his first singles title in AEW, making his own bit of history at All In after years of being on the other end of the equation.

Rhodes cried with his nephews, Wyatt and Wayne Rhodes, making for an emotional moment that fans will not soon forget. It just feels good to see someone as loyal as Rhodes get such a big win.