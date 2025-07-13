AEW All In 2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

To be clear, this is not going to be about Adam Cole's situation. He seems like one of the nicest guys in the world and the fact that he has the worst luck of all time really does suck. Get well soon Chuggs, we're rooting for you.

This will be about the match to determine the new AEW TNT Champion. Kyle Fletcher was supposed to wrestle Cole at AEW All In Texas, so it seemed like a forgone conclusion that he would walk away with the win. This felt even more certain when his opponents were Daniel Garcia, a man who Fletcher has already beaten very recently. Dustin Rhodes, a legend of the business who quite literally wrestled on both the ROH Supercard of Honor show and the AEW All In Texas Zero Hour, and Sammy Guevara, who did the same thing as Dustin but with less face paint. However, it was "The Natural" who walked away with the title instead of "The Protostar," so what happened?

For me, the biggest gripe I have with this match is Garcia, Guevara, and Rhodes all looked on the same level as Fletcher. His three opponents were made up of someone he's beaten already, and two guys who have wrestled two matches each in the span of 24 hours, they shouldn't be anywhere near Fletcher on a physical level here. They should all be trying to catch up to him, but instead, it was made into another fairly even contest which it simply didn't need to be. Had this match been between Fletcher and Cole, it really should have been a squash that a site like Cagematch can't track because it goes less than five minutes. But instead, it went on for nearly 15 minutes, and even then it didn't end with the guy the company has been grooming to be one of their next top stars winning the belt.

Instead, it went to 56-year old Dustin Rhodes. Don't get me wrong, I'm probably more of a fan of Dustin than some people are based simply on the fact that he brings an old school flare to his work that is rare these days. Seeing him get choked up after winning his first singles title in 26 years was great, and him celebrating with his nephews was even better, but this was not the place to do it. You could argue that it was purely because it was in Texas which I would understand, but not in a match is literally designed to strap the rocket to a young hot prospect.

A match between Rhodes and Fletcher will most likely be fun given their exchanges in this one, and maybe this can free Kyle up to move further up the card and into something more substantial heading towards the back end of the year. With that said, AEW didn't see that the obvious answer was also the correct one, and Fletcher should be the AEW TNT Champion right now, but sadly, he isn't.

Written by Sam Palmer