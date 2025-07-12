Young Bucks No Longer EVPs After AEW All In Loss To Will Ospreay & Swerve Strickland

In what was an explosive tag team contest at AEW All In Texas, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland defeated The Young Bucks after nearly 30 minutes of action, meaning Matt and Nick Jackson have officially been stripped of their EVP titles. It was a tightly contested match to start, with The Young Bucks using their tag team expertise to outsmart Ospreay and Strickland, who have very limited experience as a team. However, once Ospreay and Strickland found their footing, it was nonstop action until the final bell.

The pace of the match increased after all four competitors engaged in a heated superkick exchange, which was followed by a stereo House Call and two Hidden Blades by Ospreay and Strickland. Together, they also hit two Styles Clashes on The Young Bucks, but Matt and Nick managed to kickout in order to keep themselves alive. Out of frustration, Nick superkicked Prince Nana while Strickland was laid out on the outside, leading the brothers to try to score a pin on Ospreay. The Bucks then hit the EVP Trigger on "The Aerial Assassin," but Strickland saved his partner at the last minute, forcing the match to continue.

After fending off defeat, Ospreay accidentally hit Strickland with the Hidden Blade, leading The Young Bucks to go for another EVP Trigger, but Ospreay somehow managed to kickout again. Matt and Nick then took turns superkicking Ospreay until Strickland absorbed the onslaught in order to protect his partner. As The Bucks looked to put an end to AEW's newest team, Strickland reversed the EVP Trigger, which allowed Ospreay to hit another Hidden Blade, but Matt and Nick still survived. However, Ospreay and Strickland would finally put the nail in the coffin by hitting a Hidden Blade combined with a House Call on Matt Jackson to pickup the win.