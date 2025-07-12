AEW All In 2025 Full & Final Card

After months of build up and speculation over how big the event will actually be, AEW All In Texas is finally upon us. The show will take place on Saturday, July 12, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and is already on course to being All Elite Wrestling's biggest event on North American soil. For the card itself, nine matches occupy the main card with two on the Zero Hour pre-show, and with some of AEW's biggest stories set to conclude this weekend, let's run down what the company has in store for us.

By far the most anticipated match on the show is the main event. A Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship between the champion Jon Moxley, and the challenger Hangman Adam Page. Back at Double or Nothing, Page defeated Will Ospreay in the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to earn a shot at Moxley's crown at All In Texas, and has since had to deal with the Death Riders, who have all attempted to break him down before the big match. On the 300th episode of "AEW Dynamite," Page wanted to up the stakes by turning their regular match into a Texas Death Match, a stipulation that Page has mastered over the years, and one that Moxley knows will play into Page's strengths as "The Cowboy" actually beat him in a Texas Death Match back at AEW Revolution 2023.

As for the other Death Riders, they will be looking to reclaim the gold they lost back in April at the Spring BreakThru edition of "Dynamite" as Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Gabe Kidd (who is stepping in to replace the injured PAC) will challenge The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championships. Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs have all stepped up in recent months to keep the Death Riders from running AEW by their rules, and at All In Texas, both The Opps and Hangman will be hoping Moxley's crew will be empty-handed once and for all.