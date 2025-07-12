AEW All In 2025 Full & Final Card
After months of build up and speculation over how big the event will actually be, AEW All In Texas is finally upon us. The show will take place on Saturday, July 12, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and is already on course to being All Elite Wrestling's biggest event on North American soil. For the card itself, nine matches occupy the main card with two on the Zero Hour pre-show, and with some of AEW's biggest stories set to conclude this weekend, let's run down what the company has in store for us.
By far the most anticipated match on the show is the main event. A Texas Death Match for the AEW World Championship between the champion Jon Moxley, and the challenger Hangman Adam Page. Back at Double or Nothing, Page defeated Will Ospreay in the final of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to earn a shot at Moxley's crown at All In Texas, and has since had to deal with the Death Riders, who have all attempted to break him down before the big match. On the 300th episode of "AEW Dynamite," Page wanted to up the stakes by turning their regular match into a Texas Death Match, a stipulation that Page has mastered over the years, and one that Moxley knows will play into Page's strengths as "The Cowboy" actually beat him in a Texas Death Match back at AEW Revolution 2023.
As for the other Death Riders, they will be looking to reclaim the gold they lost back in April at the Spring BreakThru edition of "Dynamite" as Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Gabe Kidd (who is stepping in to replace the injured PAC) will challenge The Opps for the AEW World Trios Championships. Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Powerhouse Hobbs have all stepped up in recent months to keep the Death Riders from running AEW by their rules, and at All In Texas, both The Opps and Hangman will be hoping Moxley's crew will be empty-handed once and for all.
There Is A Lot Of Gold On The Line
Outside of the Death Riders, there are four other championship bouts on the All In Texas card. For the AEW Women's World Championship, "Timeless" Toni Storm will defend her crown against Mercedes Moné. "The CEO" already has the AEW TBS, CMLL World Women's, RevPro Undisputed British Women's, and EWA Women's Championships in her possession, and with the belt she earned by winning the women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament at Double or Nothing, she will be looking to leave Globe Life Field as "7 Belts Moné," and the first woman in history to hold the AEW Women's World, and TBS Championships simultaneously. However, Storm has already made it very clear that she isn't like anyone Moné has faced before, and that "The CEO" will have to kill her if she wants to get the victory.
That is also the mindset of JetSpeed, "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, who are one of two teams challenging The Hurt Syndicate for the AEW Tag Team Championships. The other team will be Christian Cage and Nick Wayne of The Patriarchy as Cage wants to become the first man in AEW history to win the titles with his son. With that said, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have been extremely dominant over their near six month reign, but will they be able to handle two teams who are desperate for gold? Adam Cole will also be in action as he defends his AEW TNT Championship against "The Protostar" Kyle Fletcher, who has had the biggest rise up the card out of anyone in AEW in the past year, and he will be looking to reward his efforts by winning his first AEW singles title this Saturday.
The other title match has double the stakes. AEW International Champion Kenny Omega and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will put up both their titles to form the AEW Unified Championship this weekend. Omega and Okada's rivalry from New Japan Pro Wrestling is legendary amongst those in and out of the business, and All In Texas looks to be the final chapter in their storied history. Okada has Omega's former manager Don Callis in his corner, but Omega now has his Golden Lovers partner Kota Ibushi back in AEW to back him up, and in front of the largest North American crowd in AEW history, both Omega and Okada will be looking to carve their name into the history books as the first AEW Unified Champion.
The Non-Title Matches With Major Stakes
Of the nine matches on the main card, only three of them don't have championships on the line. However, all of them have some sort of title implications that will impact the company coming out of All In Texas.
The Young Bucks are set to take on the team of Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, but all four men are putting something on the line. For Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, their titles as Executive Vice-Presidents will be at stake, meaning that they will no longer have any power over AEW if they lose. For Strickland and Ospreay, two men who have had their eyes on the AEW World Championship for months, are wagering their ability to challenge for the richest prize in AEW for one calendar year, meaning a loss will see them exiled from the title picture until July 2026.
A fan favorite stipulation is making its return in a big way as both the men and women of AEW will compete in two Casino Gauntlet matches. The winners will earn shots at the AEW World, and Women's World Championships for any time they choose in the next year, and given the sudden death rules of the match, everyone will be looking to secure the win early as the longer the match goes, the more competitors they will have to deal with.
On the men's side, Mark Briscoe and MJF will enter the match at numbers one and two respectively, while the likes of Mistico, Ricochet, Brody King, and Bandido are all confirmed entrants, but it's entirely possible that not all of them will get to enter the match if someone gets the victory in the early stages. For the women's match, Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne will resume their feud from earlier this year as the first two entrants, with stars like Thekla, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, Julia Hart, Athena, and Thunder Rosa all eyeing up spots in the match to earn themselves a shot at the winner of Moné and Storm.
Zero Hour
Knowing what Tony Khan is like, he is probably going to add another 14-man tag team match to the Zero Hour pre-show on the day of the event, but for right now, Zero Hour has two matches that will certainly get fans ready for the main card.
Back in April 2025, Big Boom AJ and Big Justice confirmed that they will be at All In Texas in some capacity, and that capacity was revealed on the July 10 episode of "AEW Collision" as AJ finally came face-to-face with the Don Callis Family, who he had been calling out on social media. Trent Beretta, Rocky Romero, Lance Archer, and Hechicero weren't thrilled about someone who "eats cookies on the internet" calling them out for the biggest event of the year, especially considering that AJ, Justice, and The Rizzler were outnumbered. However, they had a plan and recruited The Conglomeration's Tomohiro Ishii and Hologram, before Kyle O'Reilly, who left the group to join Paragon, agreed to conglomerate for one night only, meaning that it will be AJ, O'Reilly, Ishii, and Hologram taking on Romero, Beretta, Archer, and Hechicero this Saturday.
Finally, FTR might technically be the most successful tag team in AEW history given that they have more wins than anyone else, but when they turned heel at Dynasty, they also turned their backs on The Outrunners. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler did try and get Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd on their side, but The Outrunners refused, resulting in a hard-hitting bout on the 100th episode of "AEW Collision" which FTR won. The Outrunners stated that they weren't done with FTR, and after getting a big win during an eight-man tag team match on the July 10 episode of "Collision" that featured FTR, a rematch was made for Zero Hour.