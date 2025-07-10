AEW Collision Live Coverage 7/10 - Beast Mortos Vs. Mistico, Katsuyori Shibata Vs. Gabe Kidd

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of a special Thursday episode of "AEW Collision" on July 10, 2025, coming to you from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on the go-home show before "ALL IN"!

After narrowly defeating The Outrunners on the 100th episode of "Collision", FTR will join The Patriarchy's Christian Cage & Nick Wayne to face The Outrunners and JetSpeed. JetSpeed and The Patriarchy will face The Hurt Syndicate for the Tag Team titles at "ALL IN".

Last night on "Dynamite", Gabe Kidd returned to help blindside Samoa Joe after he defeated Wheeler Yuta. Tonight, Kidd will face his former teacher and The OPPS member, Katsyuori Shibata.

At "ALL IN", Adam Cole will defend the TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher after Fletcher defeated Daniel Garica last week. Tonight, Cole and the rest of Paragon will take on Fletcher and RPG Vice.

Mistico is an entrant in the Men's Casino Gauntlet at "ALL IN", but tonight he goes one-on-one with The Beast Mortos.

There will be another 8-woman All-Star match. Before their match at "ROH Supercard of Honor", Athena and Thunder Rosa will lead their respective teams. Athena's team is the same one that won last week and features Julia Hart, Megan Bayne, and Thekla. Bayne is the #2 entrant into the women's Casino Gauntlet. Thunder Rosa team is comprised of Queen Aminata, Mina Shirakawa, and Willow Nightingale.