AEW Collision Live Coverage 7/5 - FTR Vs. Outrunners, Fletcher Vs. Garcia For 100th Episode

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of the 100th episode of "AEW Collision" on July 5, 2025, coming to you from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

On the 300th episode of "Dynamite", Hurt Business beat down JetSpeed, who kept getting back up. Kevin Knight challenged Shelton Benjamin to match for tonight. Benjamin accepted, but Tony Khan decided to make it even more interesting by adding Nick Wayne to the match. Christian Cage has announced that he and Wayne want to become the first father-son tag team champions in AEW.

Two weeks ago, there was an All-Star 8-woman tag match that saw Team Athena get the win with the help of ROH's Women's TV Champion, Red Velvet. Team Athena will go for another win with a new member as Julia Hart will replace Penelope Ford. They will take on Thunder Rosa's same team comprised of Rosa, TayJay, and Queen Aminata.

Following Marina Shafir's interference in the match to determine the Number One entrant in the Women's Gauntlet at ALL IN, Willow Nightingale will be in action.

After The Outrunners called FTR out for how they treated them, they challenged them to a match for tonight. In Trios action, RPG Vice and Hologram will take on the team of Místico, Hologram, and Mark Briscoe.

Last week, Kyle Fletcher was victorious over Kyle O'Reilly in the Kyle vs. Kyle main event. Tonight, he'll face former TNT Champion, Daniel Garcia in a rematch from the Continental Classic rematch. We'll also have Storytime with Adam Cole, Bay Bay, who successfully defended the TNT Championship against Josh Alexander last week.

Max Caster returns with his "Who Can Survive the Best Wrestler Alive?" open challenge. He is yet to win any of these challenges.