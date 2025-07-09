AEW Dynamite Results 7/9 - All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match, Samoa Joe Collides With Wheeler Yuta

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on July 9, 2025, coming to you live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas!

Jon Moxley will be defending the AEW World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page in a Texas Death Match at AEW All In this coming Saturday. Meanwhile Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson will be facing Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay in a High Stakes match that will see the former two men stripped of their EVP titles or the latter two men unable to challenge for the AEW World Championship depending on the outcome of things.

Before Moxley, The Bucks, Page and Ospreay meet in their respective matches, they will be squaring off in an All Star Eight Man Tag Team Match wherein the former three men will team up with Moxley's Death Riders stablemate Claudio Castagnoli and the latter two men join forces with The Opps' Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata. Elsewhere, Hobbs and Shibata's stablemate Samoa Joe will be colliding with Moxley and Castagnoli's stablemate Wheeler Yuta in singles competition.

Kris Statlander earned the opportunity to be the first entrant into the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In when she defeated Willow Nightingale, Thunder Rosa, and reigning Ring Of Honor Women's World Champion Athena in a Four-Way Match on the June 25 edition of "Dynamite". Tonight, she will find out who will be facing her as the second entrant when Thekla collides with Tay Melo, Queen Aminata, and Megan Bayne in another Four-Way Match as a greater chance at scoring a pinfall or submission victory early on at All In.

Additionally, current AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will be meeting with Mercedes Mone before the latter challenges the former for her title on Saturday. Mark Briscoe and MJF will also be having a conversation with one another before they enter the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match at All In as the first and second entrant respectively.