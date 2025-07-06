Kyle Fletcher Set For TNT Title Match At AEW All In 2025

Kyle Fletcher will challenge Adam Cole for the TNT Championship at AEW All In Texas.

Cole kicked off the 100th episode of "AEW Collision" with a promo before being interrupted by Fletcher, demanding a shot at the title having defeated Cole's stablemate Kyle O'Reilly on June 26.

Former champion Daniel Garcia emerged to push his name into the title conversation, maintaining that he looks at the title he lost and feels like he needs it back. Cole offered to defend the title against both of them, but Fletcher pushed back by saying he had defeated Garcia in the Continental Classic and never got his subsequent title shot.

After further jawing they agreed that their main event bout will be for the number one contendership, with the winner going on to challenge Cole for the TNT Championship on July 12.

Cole and Don Callis were both present on commentary for the bout, coming into play during the bout as the action was taken to the outside. Fletcher took a break while at the advantage to jibe with Cole, allowing Garcia to momentarily get back into things and hesitantly fist-bump Cole. Fletcher ultimately regained the advantage, however, launching Garcia headfirst into the guard rail before taking the action back in the ring.

The pendulum of momentum would continue to swing back and forth with Garcia cinching in the Dragontamer and chasing the comeback trail, before eventually getting his nose busted open on the way to a sheer-drop brainbuster and pinfall defeat.