Kyle Fletcher Scores Tainted Victory In AEW Collision Main Event

Kyle Fletcher overcame his namesake Kyle O'Reilly in the main event of "AEW Collision."

Fletcher and O'Reilly were meeting in the ring on Thursday night as part of the wider faction feud between The Paragon and the Don Callis Family, with the believed destination a TNT Championship match between Fletcher and Adam Cole at All In Texas. But he would need help in dispatching his opponent on the night, with Lance Archer emerging to interfere in the match.

For much of the bout, Fletcher dominated over O'Reilly with power offense, while O'Reilly relied on spurts of his signature striking and submission-based offense to slow the pace down and make some room. The action was taken to the outside, with a chair used within the confines of the rules as O'Reilly sat on it, standing up and sending Fletcher crashing into it. Then Fletcher was perched on the chair as O'Reilly followed up with a shotgun dropkick to him.

O'Reilly cast Fletcher into the ring, but Archer emerged for an attempted chokeslam, fought off by O'Reilly at first but eventually delivering a big boot all while the referee was distracted. Fletcher then delivered the Blue Thunderbomb for a near-fall in the ring, following up with a running boot in the corner before O'Reilly almost caught him in a roll-up. Fletcher kicked out at the last second, delivering a running knee before finishing up with the delayed brainbuster to secure the pinfall.

After the bell, Fletcher and Archer continued their beat down on O'Reilly until Paragon and Daniel Garcia ran down to clear them from the ring.