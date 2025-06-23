Backstage Report On Creative Plans, Title Match For AEW All In Texas Weekend

AEW All In is less than three weeks away, but there are just four matches official for the show, including a recently-announced Casino Gauntlet match. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," hosts Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed their expectations for the card, with Meltzer predicting a number of matches to get added during this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite." He believes one of those will be Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland taking on the Young Bucks.

"I presume that that's where they're going, but it hasn't been announced," Meltzer said. "They haven't announced Adam Cole and Kyle Fletcher."

Cole, the current TNT Champion, has been in a feud against Fletcher for weeks, and successfully defended his title against the challenger in May, though it was a DQ finish. They have yet to move on from the feud, and Fletcher appears to be Cole's challenger for All In.

Later on in the show, discussing Saturday's "AEW Collision," Alvarez noted that ROH Women's World Champion Athena pinned Thunder Rosa in a tag bout. Because of what took place there, Alvarez predicted a singles match between the two at All In. The show is taking place in Texas, the home state of Athena and the adopted home of Rosa.

Meltzer confirmed to Alvarez that the two are scheduled to wrestle for the ROH Women's World Championship next month, but he later clarified on X that he meant the match would be taking place that weekend, likely on the July 11 "Collision" episode. As of now, the only women's match booked for All In will see "Timeless" Toni Storm defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Mercedes Mone, while it hasn't yet been revealed if the Casino Gauntlet match will feature men or women.

