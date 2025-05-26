Mercedes Mone Beats Jaime Hayter, Wins Women's Owen Hart Cup At AEW Double Or Nothing

Mercedes Mone is the winner of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Memorial Tournament after she defeated Jamie Hayter in the opening bout of Double or Nothing. Mone is still undefeated in AEW and will go on to face the AEW Women's Champion at All In Texas.

Mone and Hayter attempted to keep each other down with various submissions throughout the match, and Mone targeted Hayter's back at any chance she could. Mone hit multiple backstabbers to Hayter and attempted to set her up for the Mone Maker on the middle rope. Hayter escaped and looked for a powerbomb, which Mone also dodged.

Mone looked to have the match won when she got her opponent into the Statement Maker in the middle of the ring. Hayter attempted to grab the rope to break the hold, but Mone kicked off the rope. Hayter got out of the hold and dropped Mone and followed it up with a lariat, but it wasn't enough to put away "The CEO." Hayter countered a Tombstone Piledriver and hit one of her own, but Mone kicked out once again. She dodged a Hayterade and rolled up Hayter for the victory. Mone ran up the ramp to the Owen Cup trophy and celebrated, clearly emotional over the victory.