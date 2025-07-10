The Story So Far: Kazuchika Okada Vs. Kenny Omega At AEW All In 2025

On July 12, 2025, Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada will add another chapter to their already historic rivalry at All Elite Wrestling's biggest event of the year, All In: Texas. The two men will fight over the newly created AEW Unified Championship, a title formed out of Omega's AEW International Championship and Okada's AEW Continental Championship being merged together, and the company has done everything in its power to try and convey just how much of a big deal this match is.

AEW recently aired a lengthy video package detailing how important Omega and Okada's rivalry is to the sport of professional wrestling, but for how good that was, it still didn't do it justice. To put it simply, Omega and Okada's rivalry in New Japan Pro-Wrestling changed the way wrestling was viewed around the world. It famously broke Dave Meltzer's star rating system to the point that some people now see a four-star match as a bad thing. It rocketed NJPW through the promotional glass ceiling in the eyes of tahe global audience to become, at that point, the undisputed No. 2 promotion in the world behind WWE, and at a time where the aforementioned WWE was still seen as the only game in town, it meant something that every wrestling fan knew about Omega vs. Okada.

All of the matches are available to watch on NJPWWorld, and we urge you to watch them all before All In: Texas, but if you don't get the chance, let this be a quick refresher course on one of the greatest rivalries of all time. So sit back, relax, and join us on a journey to Japan, home to some of the greatest professional wrestlers in history, and the birthplace of a feud that looks set to continue on AEW's biggest stage on July 12.

Kenny Omega; Kazuchika Okada. This is the story so far.