Kenny Omega Retains AEW International Title, Brawls With Kazuchika Okada On Fyter Fest

Kenny Omega is still International Champion after defeating Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King, and CMLL's Mascara Dorada in the main event of "AEW Dynamite" during the company's four-hour "Fyter Fest" on Wednesday. Dorada impressed throughout the match, but he took the pin after taking a One-Winged Angel from Omega, who showed the Luchador a sign of respect earlier in the match when he went to shake his hand.

All four competitors brawled outside of the ring and at one point, King was cut open on his forehead and continued to bleed throughout the match. Back in the ring, Castagnoli targeted the champion's stomach and commentary mentioned Omega's battle with diverticulitis. Omega was able to get King on his shoulders for the One-Winged Angel, but Castagnoli hit a Doomsday uppercut from the top turnbuckle instead.

Omega hit a V-Trigger on Castagnoli and set up Dorada for the One-Winged Angel, but Dorada got out of the move. Castagnoli swung a battered King around the ring and hit a neutralizer, but Omega broke up the pin. Dorada attempted to take out Omega from the top rope, but was caught, and Omega hit him with his finisher.

Following the bout, Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada came out to brawl with Omega, furthering the thought the pair will go one-on-one at All In Texas next month.