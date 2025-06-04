AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Results 6/4 - Singles, Tag Team And Trios Matches & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" Fyter Fest on June 4, 2025, coming to you live from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado!

Although it has yet to be announced which matches and promo segments will be on the "Dynamite" Fyter Fest special and the "Collision" Fyter Fest special that will immediately be following, Kenny Omega will be putting the AEW International Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Ricochet at AEW Dynasty on April 6 as he defends against Claudio Castagnoli, Mascara Dorada, and Brody King in a Four-Way Match. King defeated Don Callis Family Josh Alexander during last Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" in a Qualifier Match, while Dorada and Castagnoli defeated Hechicero and Komander this past Saturday on "Collision" in Qualifiers of their own.

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will be joining forces with her newfound ally Mina Shirakawa to square off with Skye Blue and Julia Hart as TBS Champion Mercedes Mone watches the action from the announce desk. Not only will Storm be putting her AEW Women's World Championship on the line against Mone at AEW All In next month after Mone emerged victorious in the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup Tournament, but Shirakawa has scored wins over Hart and Blue on the May 21 episode of "Dynamite" and Saturday's edition of "Collision" respectively.

Kevin Knight hasn't competed in an AEW ring since coming up short to AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in an Eliminator Match on the May 7 episode of "Dynamite". Tonight, he will be making his return as he teams up with "Speedball" Mike Bailey and Komander to take on Rush, Dralistico, and The Beast Mortos of La Faccion Ingobernable while AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be going one-on-one with Mark Briscoe in a non-title match elsewhere. Komander came to Bailey, Briscoe, and Willow Nightingale's aid last week when Claudio Castagnoli looked to interfere in a Mixed Trios Match that also involved Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Marina Shafir. Despite this, Moxley, Shafir, and Kidd still managed to emerge victorious when Kidd and Shafir locked in submissions on Speedball and Nightingale respectively.

Additionally, Templario will be competing in his second ever televised AEW match as he joins forces with Atlantis Jr. to take on Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood of FTR. Thekla will also be making her in-ring debut tonight after she blindsided Jamie Hayter with an attack last Wednesday, and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate will also be appearing tonight with something on their minds to share.