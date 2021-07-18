Impact World Champion Kenny Omega retained his title against Sami Callihan in a bloody No DQ Match at last night’s Impact Slammiversary.

While celebrating after the match with Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Don Callis, NJPW star and Bullet Club’s Jay White made his way out to the ring. Carrying the NEVER Openweight Championship, White got into the ring as the others offered him the “too sweet” hand gesture.

The show came to a close as White considered his options, which was the plan all along, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Some had thought the PPV feed cut out early, but Impact was looking for a cliffhanger ending to get people to tune in on Thursday’s Impact to see what happened.

Today on social media, a fan posted Omega and White’s biggest match to date at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo (2018) for the IWGP US Championship. White ended up pinning Omega and taking the title from him.

“Not denying the loss or anything, but we don’t need to revisit this,” Omega responded. “It was a one-time thing. That’s it.”

Going by that response, it looks like Omega is looking for solidarity with White, but we’ll have to see how “Switchblade” responds in the coming weeks. On his Instagram, Omega also posted a photo from last night’s PPV with a door emoji, referencing the “forbidden door” between wrestling promotions.