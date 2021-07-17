Welcome to Wrestling Inc.’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling Slammiverary from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The pre-show begins at 7 pm ET and the main card starts at 8 pm ET.
You can watch the PPV on FITE and traditional PPV.
Impact World Championship (No DQ Match)
Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan
Impact Knockouts Championship
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mystery Opponent
Impact X Division Championship (Ultimate X)
Josh Alexander (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams
Impact World Tag Team Championship
Violent By Designs (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. TBA and Fallah Bahh vs. The Good Brothers
Chris Sabin vs. Moose
Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey
Matt Cardona and Mystery Partner vs. Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood
Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship (Pre-Show)
Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Havok and Rosemary