Impact World Championship (No DQ Match)

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Impact Knockouts Championship

Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Mystery Opponent

Impact X Division Championship (Ultimate X)

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams

Impact World Tag Team Championship

Violent By Designs (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. TBA and Fallah Bahh vs. The Good Brothers

Chris Sabin vs. Moose

Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey

Matt Cardona and Mystery Partner vs. Brian Myers and Tenille Dashwood

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship (Pre-Show)

Fire ‘N Flava (c) vs. Havok and Rosemary