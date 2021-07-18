Kenny Omega retained the Impact World Championship in a brutal No DQ Match against Sami Callihan at tonight’s Slammiversary. With the assist of numerous thumbtacks, Omega planted Callihan with one winged angel to pick up the victory.

Post-match, Omega celebrated with Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Don Callis. The lights went out and Bullet Club’s Jay White made his way out to the ring.

Carrying the NEVER Openweight Championship, White strolled into the ring where the other wrestlers offered up the “too sweet” hand gesture. White looked at the group and considered what he would do next just as the PPV feed came to a close. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp was in attendance for the show and said FinJuice ran out to the ring, attacking White. Jay hit his finisher on Juice Robinson and then went to the back.

FinJuice made a surprise appearance earlier in the PPV, picking up a victory over Madman Fulton and Shera.

You can see highlights of the main event and White’s appearance in the images below: