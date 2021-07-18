During tonight’s Impact Slammiversary, the company announced its next PPV will be Bound for Glory on October 23 in Las Vegas.

As seen in the video below, Impact looks to be teasing a multi-promotional event that will also feature stars from All Elite Wrestling, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and AAA.

As noted, NJPW star Jay White appeared at the end of tonight’s PPV as Impact World Champion Kenny Omega celebrated with The Good Brothers and Don Callis.

Mickie James and Thunder Rosa also made appearances tonight after reports of NWA and Impact have a potential working relationship. James attempted to invite Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo to NWA POWERRR, but talks quickly broke down and James ended up dropping the champ.