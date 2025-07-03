Golden Lovers Reunite As Kenny Omega Returns To AEW Dynamite After Kota Ibushi Defeat

The 300th episode of "AEW Dynamite" went out in style with a dream rematch between AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Kota Ibushi, and while the "Golden Star" didn't manage to pick up the victory, he did manage to reunite with his long-time friend and Golden Lovers tag team partner Kenny Omega.

The match began with the two men locking up, with Okada playing the smart game by keeping his distance and getting in Ibushi's head by picking his spots and strikes carefully. Ibushi did close the distance by landing a crossbody to the outside, but a drop toe hold gave Okada heading into the commercial break. After a DDT on the outside, Ibushi struggled to get back in the ring, and when he did, he was met with another DDT, a Neckbreaker, and a series of strikes. Ibushi did try and get himself back into the match, but Okada remained dominant throughout the rest of the commercial break.

Coming out of the break, the strikes continued, but a big drop kick from Ibushi turned the tide. Roundhouse kicks, spinning kicks and a standing moonsault earned a near fall. Ibushi was gathering momentum with a running knee strike, but Okada countered with a flapjack and locked in the Money Clip that Ibushi eventually powered out of. However, another Neckbreaker, a powerslam, and an elbow drop from the top rope looked to signal the end for Ibushi, especially after a shotgun dropkick in the corner. Okada was on top landing strikes, but Ibushi got that murderous look in his eye and landed a series of hard strikes, ducking a Rainmaker, and landing a big lariat of his own.

Ibushi went for the Phoenix Splash, but Okada dragged him off the top for a nasty German Suplex, but Ibushi ducked another Rainmaker, landing a roundhouse kick to remain on top, and the "Golden Star" thought he had the match won with an avalanche Tiger Bomb, but Okada kicked out at the last second. Ibushi went for another knee strike, but Okada hit a vicious lariat after holding on to the ropes. Okada went for the Rainmaker again, but Ibushi ducked once again, only to meet the soles of Okada's boot who landed a big drop kick, before finally hitting The Rainmaker for the win.

After the match, The Don Callis Family went to attack Ibushi further, but Kenny Omega sprinted to the ring with a steel chair. Trent Beretta tried to sneak up on Omega, but he was quickly taken out by the Golden Lovers, who embraced in the ring as Callis and his family backed up the ramp as the show faded to black.