Jim Ross Predicts Winner Of Okada Vs. Omega AEW Unified Championship Match At All In

At AEW All In, Kazuchika Okada and Kenny Omega will collide once again, this time in a Winner Takes All Unification Match. While Okada currently holds the AEW Continental Championship, Omega carries forth the AEW International Championship. Upon the conclusion of Omega vs. Okada, both titles will then merge into the newly-minted AEW Unified Championship. On "Grilling JR," AEW commentator Jim Ross revealed his winner pick for this high-stakes meeting.

"That's hard to call. They're both great," Ross said. "They both work their best matches in the biggest environments, biggest situations. I think it'll be real good. They got great chemistry. They've danced before and it's always been a good result, strong performances so I think it's going to be good. I like both those guys a lot. I can't see how it could be anything but great."

"... I don't know if I'd flip a coin, but I'd lean towards Omega winning, and not for any particular reason either," he continued. "They got great chemistry. They've danced before. There's just no reason that match shouldn't be a show stealer. It's booked that way. It should deliver that way. If nothing else, if you're going to watch one match on the show, that'd be the one I'd pick out."

Heading into All In, Okada has temporarily aligned himself with The Don Callis Family, who are known enemies to Omega. "The Cleaner" notably dethroned then-International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, a Don Callis Family member, at AEW Revolution. Don Callis himself famously turned on Omega in 2023 as well.

The July 12 pay-per-view will mark Okada and Omega's first singles encounter since June 2018, when the latter defeated the former in a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.