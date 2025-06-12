AEW Unveils New Unified Championship, Kazuchika Okada Joins Up With Don Callis

Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and International Champion Kenny Omega met in the ring during "AEW Dynamite" for the first time since their Winner Takes All match at All In Texas was confirmed.

Fans have been anticipating the fifth bout between "The Rainmaker" and "The Best Bout Machine" since the former joined AEW, with it being teased all the way back to Worlds End 2024 prior to the latter's capturing of the International title. The bout was made official for July 12 during last week's "AEW Fyter Fest" four-hour broadcast, with the pair scheduled to meet in the ring for a face-to-face during "AEW Summer Blockbuster" on Wednesday.

Tony Schiavone greeted them in the ring before unveiling the new title theirs will be unified into, the AEW Unified Championship, but the segment quickly devolved into an attack on Omega. Prior to the segment, Don Callis was shown arguing that Kyle Fletcher or Konosuke Takeshita should be opposite Omega rather than Okada. That ultimately turned out to be a ruse, with Callis emerging on the ramp to continue the debate, prompting Omega to shift his attention and thus allowing Okada to ambush him from behind – revealing that he and Callis are now working together.

Callis and Okada continued the beat down in the ring, targeting Omega's midsection with a security baton requiring him to be stretchered out. "The Rainmaker" delivered an elbow drop from the apron onto Omega and the stretcher, causing him to spew blood as Okada and Callis retreated through the crowd and drove away from the venue.