Kenny Omega Returns To AEW After Kazuchika Okada Continental Classic Win At Worlds End

Kenny Omega made his return to AEW at Worlds End to award Kazuchika Okada the Continental Championship, after "The Rainmaker" defeated Will Ospreay in the final of the Continental Classic tournament to retain his belt. After Okada's win, interim Executive Vice President Christopher Daniels came out to the stage and said he wouldn't be awarding Okada the title, but another EVP would, before Omega's music hit. Omega walked to the ring to the delight of the crowd, gave Okada the championship, and the pair stared each other down.

Okada got to the match against Ospreay after defeating Ricochet earlier in the night, and his opponent defeated Kyle Fletcher in the opening match of the pay-per-view in an extremely bloody bout that seemingly had Ospreay weak. The pair traded finishers in the final act of the match, to the point where Ospreay's head was cut open once again and he could barely stand on his feet. Ospreay hit a Storm Breaker to Okada, but he kicked out.

Ospreay got the champion up again, but Okada countered the Tiger Driver with a lariet, taking both men down. Okada countered another Storm Breaker, and hit the Rainmaker for the victory. Okada and Ospreay shook hands after the match, which brought Okada up to nine wins over Ospreay's two throughout their careers.