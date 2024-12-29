Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada Advance To Continental Classic Finals At AEW Worlds End

Will Ospreay bested his former friend turned bitter rival, Kyle Fletcher on Saturday, advancing to the finals of the AEW Continental Classic at AEW Worlds End. The bloody bout was a rematch from AEW Full Gear, where Fletcher defeated Ospreay, with Ospreay getting a modicum of revenge for the loss by flattening Fletcher with a Styles Clash. He will be facing a ghost from his NJPW past.

AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeated Ricochet in the other semi-final match, leveling the former WWE Intercontinental Champion with a Rainmaker to advance. After the match, Swerve Strickland came out and had the crowd throw toilet paper at Ricochet to celebrate a new year.

Okada and Ospreay have an extensive history in their former home promotion of NJPW, where Ospreay was initially a member of Okada's CHAOS stable, recruited by Okada personally. Ospreay betrayed Okada and CHAOS to form The United Empire. The Continental Classic final match will be a rematch of the 2022 G1 Climax final, where Okada bested Ospreay to win the prestigious tournament for the 4th time. Earlier that year, Okada defeated Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 16 to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.