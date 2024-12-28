AEW Worlds End Live Coverage 12/28 - Continental Classic Semifinals & Finals Matches, Four-Way World Title Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Worlds End on December 28, 2024, coming to you live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida at a special start time of 8 PM ET!

The Continental Classic will be coming to a close tonight, as the winner of the Gold League Ricochet goes head-to-head with the runner-up of the Blue League and defending Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a semifinals match after both accumulating 10 points over the course of the past few weeks. On the other side of the bracket, the winner of the Blue League Kyle Fletcher will be taking on his former close friend and the runner-up of the Gold League Will Ospreay after earning 12 points and 9 points respectively over the course of the last several weeks. The winners of those two matches will advance to the finals later tonight, where they will go head-to-head with the Continental Championship awaiting the victor of the match.

Jon Moxley will be putting his AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Orange Cassidy at AEW Full Gear on November 23 as he defends against "Hangman" Adam Page, Jay White, and "Freshly Squeezed" himself in a Four-Way Match. Tensions between the four men have been running high over the course of the past several weeks, meeting each other in a series of verbal and physical confrontations with one another including the "AEW Dynamite" Holiday Bash special when Moxley and his Death Riders stablemates Wheeler Yuta and PAC emerged victorious over Page, White, and Cassidy in trios competition.

Thunder Rosa will be challenging for the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time since being able to dethrone Toni Storm at AEW Dynasty back in April as she collides with current titleholder Mariah May in a Tijuana Street Fight. Not only was Rosa at ringside when May successfully defended her title against former companion Mina Shirakawa at the "Dynamite" Winter Is Coming special reacting to the action with a series of signs, but she also watched on as May's former mentor Toni Storm made her long awaited return to AEW following the match.

Two other titles will be on the line tonight, as Mercedes Mone puts her TBS Championship on the line against longtime rival Kris Statlander after the latter was previously unsuccessful in dethroning the former as titleholder at the aforementioned Full Gear pay-per-view event. Elsewhere, Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family will be defending the AEW international Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs as they compete against each other in singles competition for the first time ever. The issues between Takeshita and Hobbs date back to the November 6 episode of "Dynamite" when Hobbs revealed himself as the tag team partner of Ricochet to defeat Takeshita and the aforementioned Fletcher.

MJF will be putting his "Dynamite" Diamond Ring on the line against former Better Than You Bay Bay tag team partner Adam Cole. The former friends turned rivals have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks, with Cole defeating Kyle O'Reilly during the "Dynamite" Winter Is Coming special to earn his spot in tonight's match after they both had emerged victorious in the "Dynamite" Dozen Battle Royal the week prior.

Additionally, Leila Grey looks to redeem herself after coming up short to the aforementioned Rosa on last night's edition of "AEW Rampage" as she goes one-on-one with the aforementioned Storm on the Zero Hour Pre-Show beginning at a special start time of 6:30 PM ET. The Outrunners Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd will also be joining forces with Dante Martin and Darius Martin to face Action Andretti, Lio Rush, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage in an Eight Man Tag Team Match, and QT Marshall will be going head-to-head with Jeff Jarrett.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGunniess greet audiences at home as Toni Storm makes her way out to the ring. Leila Grey follows.