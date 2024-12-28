AEW Worlds End Live Coverage 12/28 - Continental Classic Semifinals & Finals Matches, Four-Way World Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for AEW Worlds End on December 28, 2024, coming to you live from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida at a special start time of 8 PM ET!
The Continental Classic will be coming to a close tonight, as the winner of the Gold League Ricochet goes head-to-head with the runner-up of the Blue League and defending Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a semifinals match after both accumulating 10 points over the course of the past few weeks. On the other side of the bracket, the winner of the Blue League Kyle Fletcher will be taking on his former close friend and the runner-up of the Gold League Will Ospreay after earning 12 points and 9 points respectively over the course of the last several weeks. The winners of those two matches will advance to the finals later tonight, where they will go head-to-head with the Continental Championship awaiting the victor of the match.
Jon Moxley will be putting his AEW World Championship on the line for the first time since retaining against Orange Cassidy at AEW Full Gear on November 23 as he defends against "Hangman" Adam Page, Jay White, and "Freshly Squeezed" himself in a Four-Way Match. Tensions between the four men have been running high over the course of the past several weeks, meeting each other in a series of verbal and physical confrontations with one another including the "AEW Dynamite" Holiday Bash special when Moxley and his Death Riders stablemates Wheeler Yuta and PAC emerged victorious over Page, White, and Cassidy in trios competition.
Thunder Rosa will be challenging for the AEW Women's World Championship for the first time since being able to dethrone Toni Storm at AEW Dynasty back in April as she collides with current titleholder Mariah May in a Tijuana Street Fight. Not only was Rosa at ringside when May successfully defended her title against former companion Mina Shirakawa at the "Dynamite" Winter Is Coming special reacting to the action with a series of signs, but she also watched on as May's former mentor Toni Storm made her long awaited return to AEW following the match.
Two other titles will be on the line tonight, as Mercedes Mone puts her TBS Championship on the line against longtime rival Kris Statlander after the latter was previously unsuccessful in dethroning the former as titleholder at the aforementioned Full Gear pay-per-view event. Elsewhere, Konosuke Takeshita of The Don Callis Family will be defending the AEW international Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs as they compete against each other in singles competition for the first time ever. The issues between Takeshita and Hobbs date back to the November 6 episode of "Dynamite" when Hobbs revealed himself as the tag team partner of Ricochet to defeat Takeshita and the aforementioned Fletcher.
MJF will be putting his "Dynamite" Diamond Ring on the line against former Better Than You Bay Bay tag team partner Adam Cole. The former friends turned rivals have had no shortage of issues with one another over the course of the past few weeks, with Cole defeating Kyle O'Reilly during the "Dynamite" Winter Is Coming special to earn his spot in tonight's match after they both had emerged victorious in the "Dynamite" Dozen Battle Royal the week prior.
Additionally, Leila Grey looks to redeem herself after coming up short to the aforementioned Rosa on last night's edition of "AEW Rampage" as she goes one-on-one with the aforementioned Storm on the Zero Hour Pre-Show beginning at a special start time of 6:30 PM ET. The Outrunners Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd will also be joining forces with Dante Martin and Darius Martin to face Action Andretti, Lio Rush, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage in an Eight Man Tag Team Match, and QT Marshall will be going head-to-head with Jeff Jarrett.
We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Nigel McGunniess greet audiences at home as Toni Storm makes her way out to the ring. Leila Grey follows.
Toni Storm vs. Leila Grey (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
The bell rings and the two lock up. Storm and Grey take turns locking one another in submission holds before Storm connects with a bodyslam and a standing splash on Grey. She whips her into the corner, but Grey rolls her up. Storm kicks out, but Grey sends her crashing into the mat with a twisting neckbreaker and a dropkick. She goes for a pin, but Storm kicks out.
Grey fires off a couple of strikes on Storm in the corner, then exchanges forearms with her. Grey hits a cutter on Storm, then wears her down with a submission hold. Storm gets her foot on the bottom rope to escape, then delivers a Thesz Press to Grey and rains down right hands on her. She follows it up with a Hip Attack and a Northern Lights suplex, then goes for a pin but Grey kicks out.
Grey connects with a pump kick on Storm, then whips her into the corner and lands a Blockbuster off the middle rope. She pins Storm, but Storm kicks out. Grey then delivers a step-up knee to Storm in the corner and connects with a suplex, but Storm rolls her up for the win.
Winner: Toni Storm
QT Marshall then makes his way down to the ring. Jeff Jarrett follows.
QT Marshall vs. Jeff Jarrett (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
The bell rings and Marshall mocks Jarrett. He slaps the back of Jarrett's head, then delivers a boot to his midsection and follows it up with an open palm strike. Jarrett sends Marshall crashing into the mat and delivers an arm drag, then looks to dump him out of the ring over the top rope. Marshall hangs on, but Jarrett clotheslines him out of the ring on the other side.
Marshall rocks Jarrett with a roundhouse kick, then goes for a pin but Jarrett kicks out. Jarrett then levels Marshall with a pair of clotheslines and a back body drop before raining down right hands on him in the corner and delivering an enzuigiri. Marshall ascends to the top rope, but Jarrett pulls him off and cinches in a Sharpshooter on him. Aaron Solo hops up on the apron, forcing Jarrett to release the hold. This opens the door for Marshall to rolls up Jarrett, but Jarrett kicks out and Marshall delivers The Stroke to him. Solo looks to land Marshall Jarrett's guitar, but Jay Lethal runs out at ringside and brawls to the back with him. This opens the door for Jarrett to hit The Stroke on Marshall for the win.
Winner: Jeff Jarrett
The Outrunners, Top Flight, and Leila Grey then make their way down to the ring. Action Andretti, Lio Rush, Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Don Callis follow.
The Outrunners and Top Flight (w/ Leila Grey) vs. Action Andretti, Lio Rush, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage (w/ Don Callis) (Zero Hour Pre-Show)
Darius Martin and Archer begin the action. The bell rings and Darius dropkicks Archer. He rains down right hands on him in the corner, then connects with a chop and sends him crashing into the corner. Cage tags in and double teams on Darius with Archer, then sends him crashing into the mat and looks to tag in Archer. Andretti tags himself in instead, then tags out to Rush. Rush and Andretti look to double team on Darius, but Darius manages to tag in Dante.
Dante fires off a couple right hands on Rush, then runs him over with a clothesline. Truth Magnum tags in and gets Rush up on her shoulders, then looks to send him crashing into the mat with an Airplane Spin. Andretti tags in and levels Magnum, then delivers a standing moonsault to him. Archer tags in and delivers an elbow to Magnum in the corner. Cage tags back in as we see Private Party watching the action from backstage.
Rush and Turbo Floyd tag in, and Floyd levels Rush with a series of clotheslines. He delivers alternating bodyslams to him and an interfering Andretti, then bodyslams Andretti on top of Rush. Floyd and Magnum deliver a double bodyslam to an interfering Archer before Top Flight hits a double superkick on Andretti. The Outrunners and Top Flight deliver double elbow drops to Archer and Andretti, but Cage turns Dante inside out with a clothesline and sets up for the Drill Claw. The Outrunners save Dante and level Cage with a double boot, but Andretti and Rush take the duo down and follow it up with a tope suicida to them on the outside.
Darius then delivers a Tornado DDT to Rush, but Archer levels him with a chokeslam. Cage then follows it up with a double powerbmb on Dante and pins him, but The outrunners break the fall and clothesline both themself and Cage out of the ring. Rush then delivers a Frog Splash off the top to Dante for the win.
Winners: Action Andretti, Lio Rush, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage
After the match, Private Party's musi hits and they appear to stare down Rush and Andretti.
