Kenny Omega Wins AEW International Title At Revolution, First Belt Since Comeback

Kenny Omega dethroned Konosuke Takeshita to become the AEW International Champion during Revolution. Omega was challenging Takeshita as his eighth title defense in 149 days as champion, serving as the latest installment of their saga stemming from their joint time in DDT Pro Wrestling thirteen years ago. Omega called his shot after pinning Takeshita at "AEW Grand Slam Australia" whilst teaming with Will Ospreay against he and Kyle Fletcher, but had yet to pin Takeshita in singles action after losing at All Out 2023.

The bout started with the champion disrupting the flow of Omega's light-footed offense, working the challenger with rest holds and precise yet limbering moves. Don Callis, Takeshita's manager sitting at commentary, got involved early on as Takeshita jawed with the referee, firing off right hands before scurrying back behind the desk. Takeshita sought to introduce a table to the match, but Omega fought out of an attempt to put him through it and tipped it over – to the audible ire of the crowd.

Back in the ring, Omega fought back to the advantage with a spate of V-Triggers, only to get caught in a Blue Thunder Bomb as Takeshita used his own momentum against him. He would get back into the fight once more and look for the One Winged Angel, only for Takeshita to escape and look for one of his own before Omega ultimately escaped again.

Omega then hit more V-Triggers, save for a moment where Takeshita hit some of his own, before looking to hit the One Winged Angel; Callis held Takeshita to prevent him from going up, only to get kicked away by Omega. Thus ensued a roll-up exchange won by Omega, securing the win and the title. Omega now stands out as the only man in AEW to have held the World, International, Tag Team, and Trios Championships; the only titles he hasn't won are the TNT and Continental Championships.