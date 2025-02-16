Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay Earn Win On AEW Grand Slam, Issue Challenges For Revolution

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay defeated the Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher at "AEW Grand Slam Australia."

Having spent the past few years as bitter rivals stemming from their shared time in NJPW, it took a common, bigger foe in Callis and his stable to unite Omega and Ospreay in Brisbane, Australia, and the four got started much as they would go on; Ospreay and Fletcher started in the ring, with the latter gaining the advantage and keeping it by working in tandem with Takeshita. Ospreay got the hot tag in for Ospreay and quickly took both opponents out, leading into a double team with Ospreay over the top ropes to the outside. Takeshita and Fletcher found their way back into the bout and worked to isolate Omega in the ring, but "The Cleaner" overcame them for another hot tag, this time to Ospreay. He delivered the Cheeky Nando's Kick to Takeshita on the top rope before exchanging with Fletcher to leave them both on the mat to a round of applause.

Ospreay and Fletcher then continued for a chop exchange in the ring, with the latter leaving the ring and driving Omega through the guard rail. He went back to fight Ospreay while Takeshita and Omega continued to brawl on the outside. Ospreay fought to the advantage and looked to finish with the Hidden Blade, only for Callis to run interference and prevent him from doing so. The closing stretch saw Omega look to hit the One Winged Angel to Takeshita, combining with Ospreay's Hidden Blade from the top rope to pin the International Champion. After the bout, in a backstage segment, Omega followed up with a singles challenge for Takeshita at Revolution, while Ospreay extended his own challenge for Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage match.