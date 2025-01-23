Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay To Team Up At AEW Grand Slam Australia After Dynamite Brawl

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay opened "AEW Dynamite" with a confrontation that swiftly turned into a brawl with the Don Callis Family. The pair of storied rivals met in the ring a week after Ospreay had come to Omega's rescue during last week's show, converging their respective animosities with Don Callis and his stable after Omega had dispatched of Brian Cage. Ospreay opened the segment in the ring with Tony Schiavone, admitting that he didn't remember the last time he was in the ring with Omega not as an opponent, but also putting across that he had nothing to do with last week's attack at the hands of Callis. He conceded that he couldn't beat them all alone, prompting Omega to interrupt him and recall that the last time they were in the ring he was hit by Ospreay with a screwdriver with the goal of getting ahead.

However, Omega said that Ospreay never proved he was the best and it took him getting diverticulitis for the "Aerial Assassin" to even become recognized, concluding that he would never team up with him. Both men got in one another's face until Callis' music hit and he emerged on the ramp. Omega ran towards Callis, getting taken out on the ramp by Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher before Ospreay ran to his aid. Cage and Lance Archer entered the fray to stack the odds against Omega and Ospreay, with the brawl spilling into the arena to the merchandise stalls, and only ending with the pair jumping from the balcony and scaffolding respectively to wipe everyone out. They then ascended the scaffolding together, with Omega carrying a mic, challenging Fletcher and Takeshita to a tag match at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.