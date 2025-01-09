Kenny Omega Returns To AEW Dynamite, Aligns With Will Ospreay Vs. Don Callis Family

Fresh off his triumphant victory over Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty, Kenny Omega made his return to "AEW Dynamite" in the closing segment of the night, only to brawl with the Don Callis Family after Callis interrupted his heartfelt return promo. Before wrestling his first match back in 13 months after suffering from diverticulitis, Omega initially returned to the company at Worlds End to stare down Continental Classic winner Kazuchika Okada, making fans believe that would be his first feud back in the company.

Callis interrupted Omega's promo in the ring, but barely got any words in before Omega jumped out of the ring to attack the manager on the ramp. Brian Cage and Lance Archer ran out from the back to help Callis and got Omega back in the ring to beat him down, and Kyle Fletcher joined them. Cage set Omega up for the Drill Claw, but Will Ospreay ran out from the back, chair in hand, and ran off the Don Callis Family. The show ended with Ospreay and Omega staring each other down in the ring, as it was revealed Omega's first match back on "Dynamite" will be next week, on the "Maximum Carnage" special, against Cage.