Gabe Kidd Returns To AEW, Will Reportedly Participate In All In Trios Title Match

The rumored AEW World Trios Championship match at All In Texas on Saturday seemingly got bigger, and potentially more official, on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and a new report indicates a NJPW star will be part of the match. According to Fightful Select, Gabe Kidd is slated to be part of the trios title match as part of the Death Riders, as PAC is still injured and can't compete at the pay-per-view.

An earlier Fightful Select report stated that the Trios Champions, The Opps' Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata would be defending their gold at All In against some combination of the Death Riders in a match that had yet to be announced. According the outlet's later report posted as "Dynamite" went off the air, Kidd will join Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli in the match, as AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will have his hands full in his Texas Death Match against "Hangman" Adam Page.

Kidd first aligned with Moxley and the Death Riders back in May ahead of the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing. Kidd wasn't officially part of the match, but did make an appearance alongside Moxley's crew in the chaotic bout.

As of this writing, AEW President Tony Khan has not confirmed the addition of the match to the All In card. The match could also be made official on "AEW Collision," which airs on Thursday this week at 8 PM EST.