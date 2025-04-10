Backstage Update On Pac Following Injury Scare On AEW Dynamite

Last night's "AEW Dynamite" match between Swerve Strickland and Pac served as another example that there's no guarantees in wrestling. What looked to be a potential show stealer between two of AEW's top stars wound up lasting only a few minutes, after Pac suffered an injury to his foot that forced him and Strickland to wrap things up quickly. The Death Riders member was nowhere to be found later in the show, when his stablemates Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta lost to Hook and Samoa Joe, prompting some to speculate on the severity of Pac's injury scare.

While there's no confirmation as to how much, if any, time Pac will have to miss, PWInsider reports that Pac was seen leaving the building on crutches yesterday, suggesting there is something to worry about. As for what type of injury he suffered, most AEW talents believed it was related to Pac's ankle.

Pac appeared to suffer the injury while taking a buckle bomb from Strickland, notably landing on his right leg. After briefly trying to continue the match, Pac rolled to the floor and was checked on by AEW doctors for several minutes before rolling back into the ring, notably standing on one leg. Strickland proceeded to kick Pac in the face and hit the Swerve Stomp to pick up the victory.

Pac is currently one third of the AEW World Trios Champions with Castagnoli and Yuta, who were notably challenged to a Trios Championship match by Joe, Hook, and Shibata at the close of the show. Should Pac be forced to miss time, it's unclear if he, Castagnoli, and Yuta would be forced to vacate the championships, or if someone would take Pac's place in the group.