AEW Dynamite Match Ends Early After Swerve Strickland Opponent Suffers Clear Injury

PAC sustained a legitimate ankle injury in his match with Swerve Strickland during "AEW Dynamite."

This week's show started with a match between Jon Moxley and Katuyori Shibata, with Moxley winning and the Young Bucks – who returned at Dynasty to help Moxley retain the World title over Strickland – making their way out.

The Bucks cut a promo explaining their actions that would soon be interrupted by Kenny Omega, then Kazuchika Okada, and then Strickland to force the Bucks and Okada to retreat. Strickland was then ambushed from behind by PAC when he was left alone, kickstarting their match with the advantage.

Strickland quickly took control of the bout, however, throwing PAC into the barricades at ringside and returning to the ring to land a buckle bomb. It was here that PAC rolled outside, with the ringside doctor coming to look at his ankle.

PAC would finish the match, rolling back into the ring after being checked and hobbling on one leg as Strickland hit a superkick; Strickland followed up with the Swerve Stomp, securing the winning pinfall as PAC swiftly disappeared from the ringside area. Commentary immediately noted after the result that an injury had occurred as well as wishing PAC well on his recovery. Strickland walked up the ramp after his win, addressing the Young Bucks' attack on him at Dynasty to the camera before taking his leave.