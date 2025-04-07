Young Bucks Return, Help Jon Moxley Retain AEW World Title In Dynasty Main Event

Jon Moxley retained his AEW World Championship over Swerve Strickland in the main event of Dynasty with not just the help of the Death Riders, but also the surprise return of the Young Bucks.

Strickland was looking to match his feat at last year's Dynasty to dethrone Moxley as champion, and even saw his previous opponent Samoa Joe run down to aid him against the interfering Death Riders – who had retained their Trios Championship earlier in the night. In the moments leading up to that, after the action had been taken to the outside of the ring, Moxley sought to strike his challenger with a steel chair. He instead hit the referee, and with no one to officiate the bout it descended into chaos.

"Hangman" Adam Page came down the ramp and stood on the ring apron, seemingly lining up Strickland for the Buckshot Lariat. But then his attention turned to Moxley and he appeared conflicted as to what to do, with the moment of hesitation allowing Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, and Wheeler Yuta to make their presence known and removing Page from the equation. Joe then appeared alongside Hook and Katsuyori Shibata to even the odds, brawling with the Death Riders alongside Page to clear the ringside area.

Strickland took to the top ropes and delivered Swerve Stomp, looking to win the title but no referee available to make the count. Then the lights went out, revealing the Young Bucks when they were restored holding Strickland by his wrists for the BTE Trigger. Moxley then crawled over and pinned Strickland to retain his title, making his exit as the Bucks posed in the crowd separately.