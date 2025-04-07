FTR Turn Heel, Send Cope Backstage On A Stretcher After AEW Dynasty Trios Title Loss

FTR turned on Cope with an attack requiring him to be taken out via stretcher during AEW Dynasty.

The trio of Rated-FTR had been shown in dissent over recent weeks ahead of their challenge for the Trios Championship held by The Death Riders, specifically between Dax Harwood and Cope, which then drove a wedge between Harwood and Cash Wheeler. They entered and fought together during the title match, for much of it, as a collective unit despite their recent issues against PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta. But they would factor in later on as Cope followed up a FTR Shatter Machine to Yuta with a spear, looking to land a second one as Yuta leapfrogged him; Cope almost hit Harwood, stopping himself at the last minute, but leaving Harwood open for a Busaiku Knee from Yuta for the winning pinfall.

With their titles retained the Death Riders made a quick exit, leaving Cope and Wheeler to hoist Harwood back to his feet. Harwood snapped and hit a piledriver on Cope, to the seeming anger and confusion of Wheeler, before handing a chair to him and urging him to land a con-chair-to to Cope. Wheeler pushed Harwood down, apparently refusing to do it and bringing Cope back up to his feet. But he quickly positioned himself for a Shatter Machine to cement his own turn alongside Harwood. Cope felt another piledriver to the steel chair before Wheeler followed through with two con-chair-to, and was left by FTR to be stretchered out of the venue.