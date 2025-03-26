FTR's Dax Harwood Teases Getting 'A Lot' Off His Chest On AEW Dynamite

Former AEW Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood is set to appear on the upcoming March 26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" where he will have a sit-down interview with Tony Schiavone alongside Cash Wheeler and Cope. The segment stems from the aftermath of Cope's loss to Jon Moxley on March 19 where Harwood left the ring in frustration, leaving his Rated FTR teammates questioning what was going through his head. With that in mind, Harwood took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to give fans some insight into what he might have to say this Wednesday.

A lifetime worth of memories, all in one moment. Tonight, I have a lot to get off my chest. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ucs5C6YLLz — Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) March 26, 2025

Rated FTR have only been an official group on AEW TV for a few months, appearing at the end of the Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2024 to fight off the Death Riders, who had been attacking FTR at multiple events leading up to the show. Since the turn of the new year, Harwood, Wheeler, and Cope have gone undefeated in the matches they've been involved in, but FTR stepped away from their pursuit of the Death Riders in February as they began feuding with The Undisputed Kingdom, leaving Cope to find help from the likes of Willow Nightingale and Jay White.

Elsewhere on the show, AEW International Champion Kenny Omega will return to action when he faces Blake Christian, Kyle Fletcher will also make his first in-ring appearance since the Revolution pay-per-view on March 9 when he faces Brody King, and Konosuke Takeshita will go one-on-one with Mark Briscoe. "Timeless" Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa will also reunite for the first time in three years for a tag team match when they face Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford, MJF will give his answer to MVP, and Swerve Strickland will call out Jon Moxley ahead of their AEW World Championship match at Dynasty on April 6.