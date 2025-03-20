Jon Moxley Defeats Cope, Retains AEW World Title In Crowded Street Fight On Dynamite

Jon Moxley managed to choke out Cope to retain his World Championship during "AEW Dynamite."

Moxley defended his AEW World Championship against Cope at Revolution, winning the bout, but technically not beating his challenger, as Christian Cage cashed in his "Next AEW Champion" contract and was subsequently choked out by the champion to win the three-way. It was determined afterward that Moxley and Cope would meet again in a No Disqualifications rematch, with the victor of that match going on to defend the World title against Swerve Strickland at Dynasty; Moxley would this time defeat Cope, though again it was not without help.

Challenger and champion fought from a production truck backstage all the way through the arena and into the ringside area at the early going, with Moxley taking the advantage in the ring with a chair pressed against Cope's throat. Cope would fight his way back into the control, rummaging under the ring to find "Spike" – his bat adorned with large nails – and swinging it at Moxley's back in the ring. He then suplexed Moxley onto the bat, partially impaling the champion as the nails continued to cling to his skin even after he had got up.

Wheeler Yuta then came down to the ring to wipe Cope out with the Busaiku knee, attempting to help Moxley retrieve the bat; even as Yuta pulled at it, the bat remained hooked to Moxley's skin to paint a gruesome picture for the fans watching on. Eventually it was removed, but Moxley remained on the ground afterward for some time as PAC and Claudio Castagnoli emerged to help Yuta gang up on Cope. FTR emerged to counter-act the Death Riders, allowing Cope to spear Moxley through a table, Marina Shafir broke up the pinfall, prompting Willow Nightingale to run down and attack her. But then Moxley managed to lock in the Bulldog Choke on Cope, with the referee calling for the stoppage to signal his title retention.