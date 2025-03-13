AEW World Title Rematch Set For Next Week, Winner Faces Swerve Strickland At Dynasty

Cope and Jon Moxley will meet again for a Revolution rematch for the AEW World Championship during next week's "AEW Dynamite," with number one contender Swerve Strickland announced to face the victor at Dynasty next month.

Cope technically did not lose in his initial title challenge against Moxley this past Sunday, with Christian Cage cashing in his "Next AEW Champion" contract and ultimately fumbling the opportunity, choked out by Moxley as he zeroed in on Cope in the newly-made three-way. Earlier in the night, Strickland had defeated Ricochet in their grudge match, securing the number one contendership; he delivered a Swerve Stomp to Moxley after his retention from the crowd to close the show.

"Return of the King" pic.twitter.com/PO02Q5LGaE — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) March 13, 2025

It was announced during this week's "Dynamite" that Strickland will be getting his shot Dynasty on April 6, giving him the opportunity to win his second AEW World Championship at the same event he earned his first last year against Samoa Joe. What is not known is who his opponent will be, with Cope and Moxley scheduled for a No Disqualifications rematch next Wednesday. A backstage segment between Strickland and Cope was shown during the broadcast, with Cope reiterating that he had not lost to his potential first challenger – provided he wins the title. Moxley also cut a promo in a segment following that, promising that he will not make the same mistake twice and will leave no doubt as to whether Cope could beat him.

Cage later addressed his loss in a backstage interview segment flanked by Nick Wayne, Kip Sabian, and Shayna Wayne. Renee Paquette attempted to ask him about his loss but he outright refused to talk to her due to her relationship with Moxley, dismissing her and demanding that he be given back his contract, reasoning that he had expressly cashed in for a singles match with Cope. Wayne then said that he was just making excuses, leading to a heated exchange between them to tease dissension in The Patriarchy.