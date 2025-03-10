Christian Cage Cashes In But Jon Moxley Taps Him Out, Retains AEW World Title At Revolution

At the end of a very eventful night in Los Angeles, California, AEW Revolution ended with Jon Moxley getting the better of Cope in the main event to remain as the AEW World Champion. However, there was a point in the match where Moxley could have lost his title without getting pinned thanks to Christian Cage.

Moxley was flying solo during his entrance, but that didn't stop him from taking control of the match early on, despite a lengthy strike exchange and a crossbody to the outside from Cope. The champion told Jim Ross on commentary that he was going to see Cope's career come full circle, and methodically broke him down in the ring for an extended heat segment where he focused on the neck. Cope almost got a glimmer of hope before Moxley hit him with a cutter, but found a breakthrough with an Impaler DDT and a lariat. The challenger built some momentum through a series of clotheslines which led to a Superplex, as well as a Crossface from Cope that saw Moxley get to the ropes.

After the champion pulled himself up, Cope speared Moxley through the ropes, but the challenger went to the well one time too often and ran into the steel steps. Moxley then ripped up the protective padding on the floor and promised to put Cope in a wheelchair, but the "Rated-R Superstar" countered a piledriver into a backdrop. However, Moxley got right back up and hit a stomp on the concrete and pulled Cope back in the ring for the Bulldog Choke, with the challenger barely getting to the ropes. Out of frustration, Moxley grabbed a chair, causing referee Bryce Remsburg to miss Cope rolling up the champion, before Remsburg was thrown from the ring after Moxley kicked out. Moxley then hit the Paradigm Shift before grabbing two more chairs to try and hit a Conchairto, but Cope kicked the chair and after a clothesline, both men were down.