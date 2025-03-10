Christian Cage Cashes In But Jon Moxley Taps Him Out, Retains AEW World Title At Revolution
At the end of a very eventful night in Los Angeles, California, AEW Revolution ended with Jon Moxley getting the better of Cope in the main event to remain as the AEW World Champion. However, there was a point in the match where Moxley could have lost his title without getting pinned thanks to Christian Cage.
Moxley was flying solo during his entrance, but that didn't stop him from taking control of the match early on, despite a lengthy strike exchange and a crossbody to the outside from Cope. The champion told Jim Ross on commentary that he was going to see Cope's career come full circle, and methodically broke him down in the ring for an extended heat segment where he focused on the neck. Cope almost got a glimmer of hope before Moxley hit him with a cutter, but found a breakthrough with an Impaler DDT and a lariat. The challenger built some momentum through a series of clotheslines which led to a Superplex, as well as a Crossface from Cope that saw Moxley get to the ropes.
After the champion pulled himself up, Cope speared Moxley through the ropes, but the challenger went to the well one time too often and ran into the steel steps. Moxley then ripped up the protective padding on the floor and promised to put Cope in a wheelchair, but the "Rated-R Superstar" countered a piledriver into a backdrop. However, Moxley got right back up and hit a stomp on the concrete and pulled Cope back in the ring for the Bulldog Choke, with the challenger barely getting to the ropes. Out of frustration, Moxley grabbed a chair, causing referee Bryce Remsburg to miss Cope rolling up the champion, before Remsburg was thrown from the ring after Moxley kicked out. Moxley then hit the Paradigm Shift before grabbing two more chairs to try and hit a Conchairto, but Cope kicked the chair and after a clothesline, both men were down.
Christian Cage Cashes In
Wheeler Yuta made his way to ringside, and despite looking like he would turn on Moxley, he hit the Busaiku Knee on Cope, before sliding the championship briefcase into the ring. Jay White came down to put a stop to everything, but accidentally hit Cope with the briefcase before brawling with Yuta to the back. Moxley crawled to the cover and Remsburg counted to two, but Cope kicked out at the last second, causing the champion to get in his face. This led to three spears from Cope which almost ended the match, but before the referee could count to three, Christian Cage pulled him out of the ring and signed his contract he won back at All In London to enter himself into the match.
Cage hit a spear and a Killswitch on Cope, but it only earned him a near fall, with Moxley jumping on the newest member of the match and snatching a Bulldog Choke out of desperation. While in the choke, Cage almost pinned Cope by placing a hand on him but only got a two count, causing Moxley to move away from Cope's prone body, cranking up the pressure, and choking Cage out to retain his championship.
Moxley left through the crowd, but as he was about to leave the arena, he was confronted by Prince Nana who told him that Swerve Strickland, who became the number one contender earlier on in the night, was coming for him. The champion put his briefcase down and squared up to Nana, leading to security separating them. While all of this was happening, Strickland emerged from the crowd, and hit a huge Swerve Stomp from the balcony, taking out Moxley and the security guards, before screaming into the camera that AEW was his house as the show faded to black.