Swerve Strickland Reclaims Robe, Becomes AEW World Title No. 1 Contender At Revolution

Swerve Strickland overcame Ricochet during Revolution to become the number one contender to the AEW World Championship.

The pair were meeting for a rematch of their February bout, won by Ricochet following a low-blow and Spirit Gun, with the added stipulation that it would be for the number one contendership as the only way of getting Ricochet to even agree to the contest. Strickland came into the bout itching to get his hands on his rival, who had not only beaten him by underhanded means but had also stolen the robe given to him by Prince Nana; after trying to get the robe back himself to no avail, Nana told Strickland this past week that if he failed to get the robe back then they may part ways.

That dissent was seen between Strickland and his manager during the bout as well, with Nana inadvertently caught as the action was taken to the outside. Nana flipped Strickland off, leaving him alone to fight with Ricochet. Ricochet sought to put Strickland through the announcer's desk, only for Strickland to drive him back-first into it.

Strickland followed up with the Swerve Stomp in the ring, but only for a near-fall. Ricochet fought back into the bout with a brainbuster and a 630 splash, but once again only for a near-fall. Nana returned to the affair to try and get his robe back, wiped out by Ricochet with a tope suicida, with Ricochet scouting Strickland's attempt at launching at him to gain the advantage once again.

In the ring he landed Vertigo for another near-fall, grabbing the robe from Nana and putting it on only to get rolled up by Strickland. Ricochet reversed the pin attempt into his own, but wound up clocked with two House Calls, which were still not enough for the match to end. Finally, Strickland got Ricochet up for the JML Driver and the winning pinfall, celebrating his victory with Nana in the ring.