The Story So Far: Swerve Strickland Vs. Ricochet At AEW Revolution

Swerve Strickland and Ricochet have been feuding for months despite only ever facing off once in an AEW ring thus far. That's about to change at AEW Revolution, when the pair square off in a rematch — this time to become the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. Adding in the stipulation was the only way Strickland and Prince Nana could get Ricochet to agree to face "The Most Dangerous Man in AEW" once again, though his sole victory over Swerve was earned via a low blow.

The pair were previously familiar with each other from their days in Lucha Underground (though Killshot never faced Prince Puma) and had wrestled in promotions like MLW, CZW, and REVOLVER, but until Ricochet joined AEW last year, they hadn't clashed since 2017. The former WWE star named Strickland as an opponent he wanted to face in 2025, and in the closing months of 2024, he seemingly always had something catty to say to Strickland backstage when the men crossed paths, including reminding the former AEW World Champion about the Continental Classic tournament in 2023 while Ricochet was performing well in the 2024 tournament.

Things have only escalated since their backstage war of words, and now they're set to meet once again on the mat at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. This is The Story So Far.