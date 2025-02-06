AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 2/5 - Ricochet Takes On Swerve Strickland, Toni Storm Faces Queen Aminata & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on February 5, 2025, coming to you live from the Gateway Center Arena @ College Park in Atlanta, Georgia!

In the midst of a match with Jay White at the "Dynamite" Fight For The Fallen special on January 1, Ricochet attacked Swerve Strickland with a pair of scissors to cost him the match and continued to use them on him in the moments that followed. Tensions between Strickland and Ricochet have meteorically been on the rise since then, with the two meeting in a series of tense confrontations culminating on last week's edition of "Dynamite" in a post match brawl after Ricochet had scored a win over AR Fox. In light of their recent encounters, the two men look to put their issues to rest tonight as they go one-on-one with each other.

Toni Storm will be challenging Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship at AEW Grand Slam: Australia on February 15, but before she does, she looks to gain some momentum heading into the bout as she collides with Queen Aminata as May watches the action from the commentary desk. Aminata's last match on "Dynamite" came on the November 27 edition of the show when she came up short against Jamie Hayter in a International Women's Cup Qualifier Tournament semifinals match for the Wrestle Dynasty event last month.

Speaking of Grand Slam: Australia, AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher are preparing to face Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay at the pay-per-view event. Tonight, the Don Callis Family members will have to temporarily refocus their sights as they take on Hounds of Hell's Brody King and Buddy Matthews in an International All-Star Tag Team Match. Ospreay himself will be competing in a match of his own tonight as he squares off against the newest member of The Don Callis Family following a tease from Don Callis himself.

Additionally, "Hangman" Adam Page will be making his return to "Dynamite" with something on his mind to share. MJF will also be making an appearance on tonight's show following an attack he launched last week on his newfound rival Jeff Jarrett after he had come up short against Claudio Castagnoli and was unable to secure himself an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley.