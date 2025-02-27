Huge Rematch To Determine No. 1 Contender For AEW World Title Set For Revolution

The AEW roster is set to take over the City of Angels in just over two weeks' time, and on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," yet another high-profile match got added to the Los Angeles-based card. Swerve Strickland is now set to take on Ricochet come March 9, with the winner walking out as the Number One Contender for the AEW World Championship.

Strickland opened Wednesday's segment to acknowledge his recent loss of focus on the world title, but he reassured the San Diego crowd that he was "still the man" around AEW and expressed his desire to eventually wear "gold around [his] waist." Strickland then turned his attention to, arguably, his biggest distraction from the world title scene: Ricochet and his possession of Nana's golden robe, which Ricochet infamously stole on the February 5 episode of "Dynamite." Despite Nana's demands, Ricochet has refused to give the robe back.

"Ricochet, you say that me and you are done, and you are moving on to bigger and better things," Strickland said. "No...we're done when I say we're done."

Ricochet cut off Strickland immediately after, with Nana's embassy jacket cloaked over his plaid suit. Ricochet questioned Strickland's intelligence over a sea of San Diego boos, and reiterated his desire to leave behind his and Strickland's feud in order to search for gold — namely, the AEW World Championship.

Nana ultimately came to Ricochet with a proposition signed-off by Tony Khan: the winner of a rematch between Strickland and Ricochet would be made the Number One Contender for the AEW World Championship. Ricochet acquiesced, but demanded that his rematch with Strickland take place at Revolution.