Jon Moxley Accepts Cope's Challenge For AEW World Title Match At Revolution 2025

"The Rated R Superstar" Cope will officially challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Revolution on March 9, after he and "Switchblade" Jay White took matters into their own hands on "AEW Dynamite" and stole the briefcase containing the title from Moxley and Marina Shafir. Cope held the title hostage until the end of the show, when he called out Moxley to accept, or he was going to use "Spike," his 2x4 loaded with nails, to break open the briefcase.

Earlier in the night, White and Cope beat down Moxley with a chair to get their hands on the title and locked Shafir in a closet to get away. The pair then came out to the ring and Cope called out Moxley before retrieving the weapon. He said Moxley needed to come out and accept, or he was going to smash the case and take the title. Moxley came out from the crowd and said Cope was making a huge mistake, and that he'd show him how much he actually cares about his AEW World Championship at Revolution. He said he was going to "break Adam Copeland's neck."

Cope hit the case with Spike multiple times before the Death Riders got in the ring. PAC distracted Cope, Shafir grabbed the case, and Moxley and PAC beat down the "Rated R Superstar." Moxley grabbed Spike, but Cope hit him with a spear to protect White. They took the weapon out of the ring with them and retreated up the ramp. White got on the microphone and said that Moxley's Revolution match may be set, but before he gets there, they're going to put Moxley and the Death Riders in the ground at Grand Slam during their Brisbane Brawl.