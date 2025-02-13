AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 2/11 - AEW World Tag Team Championship On The Line, MJF Collides With Dustin Rhodes

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on February 12, 2025, coming to you live from the H-E-B Center in Austin, Texas!

Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate will be putting the AEW World Tag Team Championship on the line for the first time since dethroning Private Party on the January 22 episode of "Dynamite" as they defend against The Gunns. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn made their return to "Dynamite" during last week's edition of the show, confronting Lashley, Benjamin, and MVP in a verbal exchange and challenging them to tonight's match.

Dustin Rhodes will be competing in his first match on "Dynamite" since coming up short against Jack Perry on the June 12, 2024 edition of the show as he goes head-to-head with MJF. The two encountered one another in a heated in-ring encounter last week, with Rhodes taking objection to MJF's recent comments which led to a major pull apart brawl between the two that involved security guards.

Following a brawl involving them, Jon Moxley, Marina Shafir, Rated FTR, and Jay White last week, AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and PAC will have to refocus their sights tonight as they join forces to square off with the returning Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly in non-title action. Cole, Strong, and O'Reilly will surely be extra motivated to score another win tonight after they emerged victorious over Shane Taylor Promotions and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard, "Cool Hang Ang" Angelo Parker, and reigning TNT Champion Daniel Garcia this past Saturday on "AEW Collision" in a Three-Way Nine Man Tag Team Match.

Additionally, Megan Bayne will be returning to action against an opponent who has yet to be named following her win against Hyena Hera on the February 1 episode of "Collision". Max Caster has also issued an Open Challenge for anyone who wants to respond after going his separate ways from former allies Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn on the January 18 episode of "Collision", and Kris Statlander has issued a challenge of her own in a video posted to AEW's X page.