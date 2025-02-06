More Matches Added To 2/15 AEW Grand Slam Australia Show On Dynamite

Two new matches were announced for AEW Grand Slam: Australia on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite." Jon Moxley may not be defending his AEW World Championship, which remains locked in a briefcase carried by Marina Shafir, but he and Death Riders stablemate Claudio Castagnoli were challenged to a Brisbane Brawl, or a no holds barred two-on-two match, by Australia's own Jay White, who will team with Cope. White and the Death Rides opened up the show with a brawl that started backstage and ended up ringside, and Rated FTR joined in.

After the babyfaces ran the Death Riders off into the crowd, Cope begged Moxley to accept his challenge for a title match at AEW Revolution in March. Moxley got on the microphone at ringside and said that Cope didn't deserve anything and refused. That's when White made a challenge of his own, calling out Moxley and Castagnoli for the match.

An AEW Continental Championship match was also announced on the show. Champion Kazuchika Okada will defend against another Australian, Buddy Matthews. Matthews first challenged the champion on Saturday's "AEW Collision," and Okada was gave in and accepted the challenge in a backstage segment on "Dynamite." The matches join the previously announced Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay versus Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita match and the AEW Women's World Championship bout pitting champion Mariah May against "Timeless" Toni Storm.