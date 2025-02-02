AEW Collision Results 2/1/25: TNT Championship Defense, Megan Bayne's Singles Debut

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s coverage of AEW "Collision" on February 1, 2025 from the VBC Probst Arena in Hunstville, Alabama!

After Samoa Joe assisted HOOK when he was getting beat down by The Patriarchy, the two will team up against Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian. Joe defeated Wayne one week ago.

Several weeks ago, The Learning Tree teamed up with Death Riders to take on The Outrunners and Rated FTR. Tonight, Chris Jericho and Bryan Keith will face The Outrunners.

The Undisputed Kingdom have been feuding with Shane Taylor Promotion as has Daniel Garcia. Garcia will put the TNT Championship on the line against STP's Lee Moriarty and Undisputed Kingdom's Kyle O'Reilly.

Max Caster issued an open challenge to see if they can beat the self-proclaimed "Best Wrestler Alive". The first challenge is tonight. The Beast Mortos is also in action.

Last Saturday, Deonna Purrazzo nearly defeated Yuka Sakazaki to earn a title shot against Mercedes Moné. Prior to the match, The Vendetta was rude to Harley Cameron. When Valkyrie got involved in the match, Cameron stopped her. Valkyrie and Cameron will go one-on-one tonight.

After making her AEW debut in the inaugural Women's Casino Gauntlet match, Megan Bayne will make her debut in a singles match.

On "Dynamite", Dax Harwood challenged Death Riders to a Mid-South Street Fight. FTR will face Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta.