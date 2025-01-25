AEW Collision Results 1/25/25: Two Title Matches On Homecoming Show

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW "Collision" on January 25, 2025 from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida!

It's AEW's homecoming to the venue that hosted them during the Pandemic Era. To commemorate that time, there will be a Trios match in the main event featuring Daniel Garcia, Daddy Magic, and a returning "Cool Hand" Ang. They'll take on the Undisputed Kingdom.

Due to inclement weather on Wednesday, Samoa Joe versus Nick Wayne was postponed to tonight. Joe made his return to AEW last week to help his friends, HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata after The Patriarchy attacked them following the former's match with Christian Cage.

Following Katsuyori Shibata's win on the 100th episode of ROH, a promo aired of Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Takeshita challenged Shibata for tonight and is putting his International Championship on the line. In another title match Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will be defending his title against ROH World TV Champion Komander.

Deonna Purrazzo will take on Queen Aminata, Yuka Sakazaki, and Serena Deeb in a Number One contender's match. The winner will face Mercedes Moné for the TBS Championship on next week's "Dynamite". The AEW Women's Champion, Mariah May, will come face-to-face with Toni Storm for the first time since Storm won the inaugural Women's Gauntlet match to face her at "Grand Slam Australia".

Brody King and Buddy Matthews are "just violence" and look to prove that against Gates of Agony. We may find out what their new tag team name is now that Malakai Black is gone.