Samoa Joe's AEW In-Ring Return Announced For New Date After Dynamite Match Postponed

Samoa Joe finally returned to All Elite Wrestling on the "Maximum Carnage" edition of "AEW Dynamite" on January 15, coming to the aid of HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata as they were being attacked by The Patriarchy. This set up Joe's in-ring return for the company, as he was supposed to face Nick Wayne on the January 22 episode of "Dynamite," but travel issues caused by bad weather forced Joe to miss the event, and the match with Wayne had to be postponed. Now, AEW President Tony Khan has found a new date for the match, revealing when and where it will happen on X (formerly known as Twitter).

TOMORROW, Sat, 1/25@dailysplace Jacksonville, FL

8pm ET/7pm CT, TNT + Max

Saturday Night #AEWCollision@SamoaJoe vs @thenickwayne Legendary Samoa Joe will make his long-awaited return to the ring to collide vs Nick Wayne TOMORROW! AEW Homecoming on TNT + @StreamOnMax

Khan confirmed that the bout will take place on January 25 at the Homecoming edition of "AEW Collision," which will see the company return to Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida for the first time in nine months. The bout will not only be Joe's first match in six months, with the last one being a Stampede Street Fight against Chris Jericho in July 2024, but it will also be the first time either Joe or Wayne will have ever wrestled at Daily's Place.

Elsewhere on the show, Konosuke Takeshita will defend the AEW International Championship against Katsuyori Shibata, "Cool Hand" Angelo Parker returns to the company to team with "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and Daniel Garcia as they take on The Undisputed Kingdom, and the Gates of Agony will face Brody King and Buddy Matthews in their first match since leaving the House of Black. On top of all of that, Toni Storm will have her "first" face-to-face meeting with Mariah May, and a four-way match between Yuka Sakazaki, Deonna Purrazzo, Queen Aminata, and Serena Deeb will determine who will face Mercedes Mone for the AEW TBS Championship next week on "Dynamite."