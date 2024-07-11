Backstage Report On Why Samoa Joe Was Written Off TV On Latest Episode Of AEW Dynamite

During last night's "AEW Dynamite," Samoa Joe went to war with Chris Jericho in a "Stampede Street Fight" that ended with him being driven through a plywood wall. The brutal ending wrote the former AEW World Champion off of television, and PWInsider has now confirmed the reason behind this. According to their report, Joe was written off AEW programming in order to begin filming the second season of Peacock's "Twisted Metal." Filming is set to start later this month in Toronto. PWInsider's sources also say that the filming will run through at least October, but will include breaks between episodes, during which Joe could make appearances on AEW shows again.

Naturally, the "Samoan Submission Machine" will be reprising his role as "Sweet Tooth" for season 2 of the series. The report also claimed that a few WWE stars auditioned for the role of a new character introduced during this upcoming season called "Axel," including Omos, Cedric Alexander, and Apollo Crews, however none of the stars were cast and production is set to continue without any WWE name.

Additionally, PWInsider was given the plot outline for season two: "Following the finale of season one, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso. As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth, things get complicated when he reunites with his long-long sister, the vigilante Dollface."

